Homemarket news

Rupee climbs to 79.56 against dollar as crude oil cools off

Rupee climbs to 79.56 against dollar as crude oil cools off

1 Min(s) Read

By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

Mini

The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to touch 79.56 against the US dollar on Wednesday as crude oil prices slipped. Firmness in dollar, however, yielded pressure on the currency.

The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to touch 79.56 against the US dollar on Wednesday as crude oil prices slipped. Firmness in dollar, however, yielded pressure on the currency.
The domestic currency settled at 79.66 in the previous session.
The dollar index — which measures the US dollar against a basket of currencies — remained flatish.
Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as US crude stocks rose by 2.2 million barrels for the week ended August 5, as per the data from market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures.
Brent crude futures slipped 1.5 percent to $94.9 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were 0.5 percent down at $90.1 a barrel.
Indian equity benchmarks opened in green amid mixed cues from global markets.
Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

Tags

currencyDollarDollar rupeedollar to rupeedollar vs rupeeForexrupee

Previous Article

IGL shares rise post strong earnings beat but Jefferies cuts target price by 24%

Next Article

Sensex and Nifty50 edge higher as trading resumes after a holiday — Bharti Airtel rises after results