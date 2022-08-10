    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Rupee climbs to 79.56 against dollar as crude oil cools off

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to touch 79.56 against the US dollar on Wednesday as crude oil prices slipped. Firmness in dollar, however, yielded pressure on the currency.

    The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to touch 79.56 against the US dollar on Wednesday as crude oil prices slipped. Firmness in dollar, however, yielded pressure on the currency.
    The domestic currency settled at 79.66 in the previous session.
    The dollar index — which measures the US dollar against a basket of currencies — remained flatish.
    Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as US crude stocks rose by 2.2 million barrels for the week ended August 5, as per the data from market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures.
    Brent crude futures slipped 1.5 percent to $94.9 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were 0.5 percent down at $90.1 a barrel.
    Indian equity benchmarks opened in green amid mixed cues from global markets.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

