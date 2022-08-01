    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Rupee appreciates to 79.18 against US dollar

    Rupee appreciates to 79.18 against US dollar

    Profile image
    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)
    Mini

    The rupee edged higher to 79.18 against the US dollar on Monday as an easing dollar and fall in crude oil prices yielded support to the domestic currency. 

    Rupee appreciates to 79.18 against US dollar
    The rupee edged higher to 79.18 against the US dollar on Monday as an easing dollar and fall in crude oil prices yielded support to the domestic currency. Investments by foreign funds in private lender Yes Bank has revived FDI hopes.
    The rupee settled at 79.25 against the US dollar in the previous session.
    Global oil prices fell on Monday ahead of OPEC meeting scheduled on Wednesday. Brent futures fell 1.3 percent to $102.6 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures followed suit and slumped 1.5 percent to $97.1 a barrel.
    The dollar index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — fell 0.25 percent to 105.5.
    Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Monday amid gains in global markets.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 200 pts and Nifty50 approaches 17,250 led by auto and metal shares

    Next Article

    Sensex gains 250 pts and Nifty approaches 17,250 led by Reliance, Mahindra and Maruti — ITC up ahead of results

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng