Rs 10,000 investment in Kotak Mahindra Bank in 1985 would have turned into Rs 300 crore today: Uday Kotak

Billionaire Uday Kotak stepped down from his position as the Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank on September 2. Dipak Gupta, the current Joint MD, will hold the post of interim CEO as well till the successor is selected. However, Uday Kotak will continue to be the Non-Executive Director and significant shareholder of the bank.

Share Market Live NSE

In a lengthy post on social media, Uday Kotak opened up about the succession plans. The 64-year-old also highlighted how his company has grown in value over the years, with an investment of Rs 10,000 giving returns worth crores now.

“An investment of Rs 10,000 with us in 1985 would be worth around Rs 300 crore today,” he mentioned.

The tycoon was set to step down from his position at Kotak Mahindra Bank by the end of the year but decided to ensure a smooth transition in phases since the Chairman and joint Managing Director are also set to leave their jobs soon.

“Succession at Kotak Mahindra Bank has been foremost on my mind, since our Chairman, myself and Joint MD are all required to step down by year-end. I am keen to ensure a smooth transition by sequencing these departures. I initiate this process now and step down voluntarily as CEO,” Uday Kotak wrote.

https://twitter.com/udaykotak/status/1697905036838224291?s=20

In a letter to the bank’s board of directors , Uday Kotak said that he had thought things over and believed that resignation right now was the “right thing for the institution.”

Succession at Kotak Mahindra Bank has been foremost on my mind, since our Chairman, myself and Joint MD are all required to step down by year end. I am keen to ensure smooth transition by sequencing these departures. I initiate this process now and step down voluntarily as CEO.… — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) September 2, 2023

The Kotak Mahindra Bank founde r and promoter went on a trip down memory lane and recalled how he started the bank 38 years ago, with just three employees and a 300-square-foot office in Fort, Mumbai. He remarked that he was inspired by companies like JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs to open a similar institution in India.

Uday Kotak remarked that his company had created over 1 lakh direct jobs.

The renowned banker and entrepreneur said that he believed that Kotak Mahindra Bank would continue to play a significant part in India’s transformation into an economic powerhouse. He thanked his colleagues, employers, stakeholders, family and friends for being pillars of support throughout his life.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s stock closed 0.66 per cent higher on BSE at Rs 1,771.30 per share on September 1. The bank’s market capitalisation currently stands at Rs 3.52 lakh crore.