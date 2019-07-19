Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore in ten years! Did you catch this multi-bagger stock?
Updated : July 19, 2019 02:26 PM IST
The footwear firm has surged nearly 16,700 percent, rising from Rs 2.5 in 2009 to Rs 420 per share now.
The smallcap stock gained nearly 11 percent in the last one year and 13 percent in 2019.
If you had invested Rs 1 lakh into the stock ten years ago, the investment would be worth Rs 1.68 crore today.
