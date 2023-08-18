Route Mobile signs deal with Vodafone Idea to manage its international A2P SMS traffic

Route Mobile on Friday announced that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Vodafone Idea Ltd to deploy and implement its suite of end-to-end A2P monetisation solutions, for all A2P SMS traffic on the VIL network.

Share Market Live NSE

A2P (application to person messaging) SMS is a type of messaging technique where a text is sent from a software application run by an enterprise to a consumer’s device. For example, a business sending automated SMS to a person or group of people, as part of marketing campaigns or appointment reminders, notifications, or one-time passwords.

Route Mobile said that its wholly owned subsidiary Route Mobile (UK) Ltd will be Vodafone Idea’s platform provider for international A2P SMS services for a period of 24 months. It didn’t specify the exact size of the deal, saying that the value of the contract would be dynamic in nature.

As part of the deal between the two parties, Route Mobile will be deploying its artificial intelligence/machine learning driven analytical firewall solution and an SMS Hub on the Vodafone Idea network. It will also be aggregating international A2P SMS traffic on the telco’s network.

Route Mobile’s A2P SMS firewall enables mobile network operators to safeguard their customers from unwanted and malicious messages, with innovative, real-time traffic analysis and detection solutions.

Route Mobile, which is a CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) company, was earlier working with the erstwhile Idea Cellular network (till April 2022) to identify, block and optimally monetize grey route traffic on its network.

Under the new engagement, Route Mobile’s solutions will be deployed across the entire Vodafone Idea network on an exclusive basis.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajdipkumar Gupta, managing director and group CEO, Route Mobile, said, “Vodafone Idea is an important operator in the country and our firewall solution will further help them protect their customers against spam and phishing.”