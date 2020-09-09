  • SENSEX
Route Mobile IPO opens today: Key things to know before subscribing

Updated : September 09, 2020 11:17 AM IST

Cloud communications service provider Route Mobile is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) has opened today and will close on September 11.
The company proposes to raise Rs 600 crore through the IPO
The public offer price band has been fixed at Rs 345-350 per share.
