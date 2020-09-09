Market Route Mobile IPO opens today: Key things to know before subscribing Updated : September 09, 2020 11:17 AM IST Cloud communications service provider Route Mobile is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) has opened today and will close on September 11. The company proposes to raise Rs 600 crore through the IPO The public offer price band has been fixed at Rs 345-350 per share. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply