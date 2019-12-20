Roundup 2019: Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 17% in 2019; only 1 stock in green
Updated : December 20, 2019 02:04 PM IST
On a year-to-date basis, the Nifty PSU bank index has cracked 17 percent as against a 13 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty.
Allahabad Bank, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank, Union Bank of India and Bank of India have declined between 30-60 percent just in 2019.
However, State Bank of India (SBI) has been an exception, gaining around 12 percent in 2019.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more