Roundup 2019: Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 17% in 2019; only 1 stock in green

Updated : December 20, 2019 02:04 PM IST

On a year-to-date basis, the Nifty PSU bank index has cracked 17 percent as against a 13 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty.
Allahabad Bank, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank, Union Bank of India and Bank of India have declined between 30-60 percent just in 2019.
However, State Bank of India (SBI) has been an exception, gaining around 12 percent in 2019.
