Roundup 2019: Gains in only three stocks help Nifty Energy rise 11% in 2019
Updated : December 17, 2019 12:52 PM IST
Power stocks have been under pressure for the year due to negative newsflow.
The rise in the index was only led by gains in 3 stocks - Reliance Industries, BPCL, and HPCL.
While RIL and BPCL surged over 35 percent in 2019, HPCL added 5 percent on a year-to-date basis.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more