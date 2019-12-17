#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Roundup 2019: Gains in only three stocks help Nifty Energy rise 11% in 2019

Updated : December 17, 2019 12:52 PM IST

Power stocks have been under pressure for the year due to negative newsflow.
The rise in the index was only led by gains in 3 stocks - Reliance Industries, BPCL, and HPCL.
While RIL and BPCL surged over 35 percent in 2019, HPCL added 5 percent on a year-to-date basis.
