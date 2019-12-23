#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Roundup 2019: 7 out of 10 stocks help Nifty IT rise nearly 10% in 2019

Updated : December 23, 2019 03:29 PM IST

The Nifty IT has risen 10 percent in 2019 with over half its constituents in green.
Among constituents, NIIT Tech has surged the most, up over 37 percent in 2019. Meanwhile, TCS has rallied 19 percent and HCL Tech has gained 18 percent this year.
Among losers, Tata Elxsi has is down 15 percent, MindTree has fallen 10 percent and Hexaware Technologies has slipped 0.2 percent during this time.
