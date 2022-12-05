Rondure Global Advisors' Laura Geritz optimistic on India's long-term potential

In this episode of 'Wizards of the Street," the focus is on the eyes of global investors who win by scouring burly neighbourhoods in search of hidden gems. Ramesh Damani spoke to Laura Geritz, chairwoman, CEO, and co-CIO, at Rondure Global Advisors to discuss investing in changing global economy, the India versus China conundrum, and lessons from a bull market.

Geritz is cautious about China over the long term and prefers India for long-term investments. "We always say you want to be careful with countries where the capital could be belonged to the government and not to the shareholders and so we are cautious of China over the long term. The markets have got very cheap though so over the short run, China might be a good opportunity."

She said, "I like the long run potential of India so much, if you look at it, just from our process perspective, when you screen bottom up and up kind of companies, India's just full of such fantastic companies. If you look at the potential for compounding your capital, because of regulation changes, because of just supply chain changes, India offers great potential."

Speaking about emerging markets, Geritz said, "It is generally speaking places that are partnered with countries where the supply chains are shifting. So could be Mexico, Brazil, India, or Southeast Asia. I think one place you find investments is also the place that has faced inflation head-on, so lots of places, actually.”

Watch the video for more.