Rolex Rings IPO allotment date today. Here's how to check application status

Rolex Rings IPO allotment is due on Wednesday after the issue received an overwhelming response from the markets. Investors can check the status of allotment at the issue's registrar Link Intime as well as BSE.

The IPO ran between July 28-30 and had fixed the price band at Rs 880-900 per share. The offer comprised of an offer for sale of Rs 675 crore by Rivendell PE LLC and a fresh issue of Rs 56 crore.

The IPO allotment status will only appear if you have entered the details correctly. In case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded back to your account.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

On Link Intime, the website of the registrar

Visit the website: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Select the IPO name from the dropdown list

Enter the Application Number or DP Id/Client Id or PAN

In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or non-ASBA) and ‘Enter Application Number’. In the case of DP Id/Client Id, select depository ‘NSDL or CDSL’ and enter DP Id/Client Id.

Enter ‘captcha’ and submit

On BSE

Visit the website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown list, select the IPO name

Enter your Application Number and PAN card number

Click on the ‘search’ button

The shares of Rolex Rings will trade on both NSE and BSE from August 9.

The issue received a stellar response from the investors and was oversubscribed 130 times. Retail investors subscribed to the IPO 24.49 times, and non-institutional investors subscribed to it 360.11 times, as per the subscription data available on the exchanges.

Qualified institutional buyers, on the other hand, placed bids for 143.58 times of the total shares reserved for them.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to utilise towards funding long-term working capital requirements. It will also use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS.

For all IPO related news, track our market blog