Robinhood to allow users to buy into IPOs, ahead of its own market debut Updated : May 21, 2021 12:33:18 IST Robinhood will work with Wall Street investment banks to get allocations for retail investors, it said. Robinhood said the new platform will be available to all customers, without any account limit restrictions. Robinhood will gradually roll out IPO Access to all users in the coming weeks. Published : May 21, 2021 12:31 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply