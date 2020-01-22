Market
RK Damani, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and other big investors increasingly bullish on mid and small cap stocks
Updated : January 22, 2020 12:06 PM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often dubbed India’s Big Bull, raised stake in mid-cap companies such as Rallis India and Fortis Healthcare.
RK Damani, the founder of DMART and one of the most influential investors in the Indian stock market, recently bought mid cap stocks such as Spencer Retail, Camlin Fine and Simplex Infra.
Ashish Kacholia, another major investor, bought a large chunk of shares of Religare Enterprise. He also raised stake in small-cap stocks such as Birla Soft and Apollo Pipes.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more