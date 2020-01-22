#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
RK Damani, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and other big investors increasingly bullish on mid and small cap stocks

Updated : January 22, 2020 12:06 PM IST

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often dubbed India’s Big Bull, raised stake in mid-cap companies such as Rallis India and Fortis Healthcare.
RK Damani, the founder of DMART and one of the most influential investors in the Indian stock market, recently bought mid cap stocks such as Spencer Retail, Camlin Fine and Simplex Infra.
Ashish Kacholia, another major investor, bought a large chunk of shares of Religare Enterprise. He also raised stake in small-cap stocks such as Birla Soft and Apollo Pipes.
