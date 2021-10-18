Rising yields reflection of healthy economy: Manulife Investment Management

Rana Gupta, senior portfolio manager, India equity specialist at Manulife Investment Management, on Monday, said that rising yields are a reflection of the economy doing well.

“In our view, the yields going up is a reflection of the overall economy doing well, although one might argue whether global central banks are now going to add to the balance sheet as much or stop adding in the middle of next year. One has to remember that the corporate balance sheet in the US or in India and the household balance sheets are in good shape. So, there is no reason why the corporates and households should not pick up the baton from the central banks and when that happens, rising rates is a natural phenomenon,” Gupta said, in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

On equity markets, he said, “It will have a sector-specific impact because there are certain stocks, which benefited from lower interest rates and therefore, high valuations etc., so within the market, sector rotation can cause higher rates and better growth and overall as a market aggregate, the kind of returns we have seen in the last one year, may not be repeated because last one year was an early cycle and loose monetary policy.”

According to him, consumer discretionary and IT sectors have seen the highest valuation rerating. “Valuations where it has rerated the most, would be consumer discretionary and IT sector, but related to what we discussed about the current situation and sustainable economic growth rate, the domestic cyclicals like financials, real estate, industrials, autos tend to benefit,” said Gupta.

