Even though the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing, Mahesh Patil, Co-Chief Investment Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC believes the government may not go in for a major lockdown.

“The second wave of COVID-19 – you might see a number of cases accelerating in the next couple of weeks or months. However, while the number of cases may rise, I don’t expect the government to go in for a major lockdown,” he mentioned in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The government’s overall ability to tackle this pandemic and the protocols are well set. “The fatality rate is also lower than what it was in the first wave. The vaccine drive is getting into full speed. So in the next one-two months, we should be fine,” he said.

According to him, the current situation clearly dampens the market spirit. “This kind of news would probably put a stop to the sharp rally that we have seen in the market and the market will try to consolidate over here. At this point in time, I would tweak the numbers or the earnings expectations for the next fiscal year,” he shared.

Metal prices and other commodity prices going up may have some kind of impact in terms of margins, he believes.

“We will watch how the things pan out in the next few weeks but at the moment I don’t see any major change to our strategy or to our portfolio,” he said.

IT sector offers pretty good visibility in terms of earnings growth over the next couple of years. This sector should be a steady performer from here.

“The whole tailwind for the sector is seen because of increased spend towards digitisation and now with the US economic growth also coming back very strongly, the IT spends will continue. The deal pipeline is also very strong, so the sector definitely offers good visibility of earnings for the next couple of years but these stocks to some extent are factoring in, so it will be a steady sector to hold on in this kind of volatility,” he mentioned.

He doesn’t see any major potential for rerating in the IT sector but it should provide steady returns from here. He would also continue to maintain a positive bias on domestic cyclical stocks.

“Domestic cyclicals, be it in the industrial, capital goods side that should see improvement in the order book in the coming years. That sector looks fairly promising if you take a two-three year view,” he stated.