Rising agri commodity prices providing export push; see rural demand improving: Prabhudas Lilladher

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Amnish Aggarwal, Head-Research, Prabhudas Lilladher, said that demand conditions will improve for rural-focussed businesses. He believes an upsurge in rural demand will in fact be a trigger for the entire economy. Aggarwal also remains confident that rising agricultural commodity prices are paving the way for exports.

He said, “Russia and Ukraine are major players in many agri commodities ranging from sunflower to wheat, maize, mustard, barley etc., and the prices of these have shot up significantly in the last month, month-and-a-half because of the Russia-Ukraine war. In many of these commodities, India was an importer but due to sharp increase in global prices now, the export market has opened up for the Indian supplies, and this incidentally has coincided with rabi crops because mustard and wheat are rabi crops in India.”

“We have conducted extensive channel checks, which suggest that the farmers are likely to benefit from this because the current prices prevailing in various grain markets are between 12-15 percent higher and if the situation sustains, which I believe should, the prices will go up once the harvesting season is over. So we estimate maybe around Rs 55,000-60,000 crore should be the incremental profits to the farming community from 3-4 major crops during rabi season only,” said Aggarwal.

He believes higher farm income, dairy growth and infra will only drive consumption in the rural areas. “The increase in farm income, better outlook for the dairy sector, overall pick-up in the infrastructure activity, availability of jobs in the rural areas, all these will result in an increase in disposable income and maybe we will start witnessing greenshoots in the rural demand in another couple of months from now,” he said.

