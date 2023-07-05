Tech analyst sees upside in these heavyweight stocks

Manish Hathiramani's recommendations reflect his confidence in the market performance of these heavyweights. Investors looking for potential opportunities may consider ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries Ltd based on the target prices and stop loss levels provided.

Manish Hathiramani of Deen Dayal Investments recently shared his insights on potential investment opportunities in the market. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Hathiramani expressed his preference for heavyweights and recommended two stocks to consider for investment.

Hathiramani's first buy call is on ICICI Bank , with a target price of Rs 998 and a stop loss of Rs 920. He highlighted that the stock had recently found strong support between the levels of Rs 915 and Rs 920. After this consolidation, the stock has resumed its upward trend and has even surpassed the previous high of Rs 958.85.

In the past month, ICICI Bank's stock price has shown promising growth, increasing by over 1 percent.

The second recommendation by Hathiramani is on Reliance Industries Ltd , with a target price of Rs 2,640 and a stop loss of Rs 2,520. He pointed out that the stock had recently exceeded the previous high of Rs 2,584, which was recorded on June 19, 2023. This breakthrough indicates the potential for further upward movement, allowing the heavyweight stock to reach new heights.

Over the past month, shares of Reliance Industries have gained more than 4 percent, further strengthening the case for investment.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.