Tech analyst sees upside in these heavyweight stocks

By Mangalam Maloo

Manish Hathiramani's recommendations reflect his confidence in the market performance of these heavyweights. Investors looking for potential opportunities may consider ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries Ltd based on the target prices and stop loss levels provided.

Manish Hathiramani of Deen Dayal Investments recently shared his insights on potential investment opportunities in the market. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Hathiramani expressed his preference for heavyweights and recommended two stocks to consider for investment. Live TV Loading...

Hathiramani's first buy call is on ICICI Bank , with a target price of Rs 998 and a stop loss of Rs 920. He highlighted that the stock had recently found strong support between the levels of Rs 915 and Rs 920. After this consolidation, the stock has resumed its upward trend and has even surpassed the previous high of Rs 958.85.

Continue Reading