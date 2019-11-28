RIL m-cap rose to Rs 10 lakh crore from Rs 9 lakh crore in only 25 sessions! Here's how

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, on Thursday, became the first Indian company to hit Rs 10 lakh crore market cap, making it the most valued Indian firm in terms of market capitalisation. RIL shares rose as much as 0.7 percent intraday today to touch a new 52-week high of Rs 1,581.25 per share on the BSE, pushing the company's market cap to over Rs 10 lakh crore.

At 10.22 pm, RIL's stock price was trading 0.4 percent higher at Rs 1,576.65. The stock has risen 39 percent in the last 1 year and 40 percent just in 2019.

Last week, the Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom-retail conglomerate became the first Indian firm to cross a market capitalisation of Rs 9.5 lakh crore.

The company has taken only 25 sessions to rise to Rs 10 lakh crore in m-cap from Rs 9 lakh crore. Whereas, its journey from Rs 8 lakh crore to Rs 9 lakh crore took 285 sessions.

The company's m-cap in 2005 stood at Rs 1 lakh crore. Since then, the company's m-cap has been rising steadily, except for its journey from Rs 4 lakh crore to Rs 5 lakh crore, which took about 2410 sessions. Here's a look at its m-cap journey from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore:

(Source: BSE, CMP in Rs, Market Cap in Rs/Crore)

The stock has been on a high since RIL and Saudi Aramco signed a nonbinding letter of intent in August this year under which Saudi Aramco will buy a 20 percent stake in RIL's oil-to-chemical business at an enterprise value of $75 billion.

However, the sentiment was lifted significantly after Reliance Jio earlier this month said that it will increase tariffs in the next few weeks, in a bid to strengthen the financially stressed industry.

Besides, among other factors that contributed to RIL’s sharp rally were a rise in gross refining margins, strong finances of consumer businesses, the launch of the home broadband business and lower capital expenditure intensity.

In m-cap, IT giant TCS comes at a distant second with a market value of Rs 7.88 lakh crore. Interestingly, HDFC Bank has joined the top three recently, with its m-cap crossing the landmark figure of Rs 6.97 lakh crore.

At Rs 10 lakh crore, RIL's market cap was higher than that of 6 PSUs together, which are State Bank of India (Rs 3.09 lakh crore), Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (Rs 1.7 lakh crore), Indian Oil Corporation (Rs 1.28 lakh crore), NTPC (Rs 1.14 lakh crore), Power Grid (Rs 1 lakh crore) and Bharat Petroleum (Rs 1.1 lakh crore).

In Q2, the company posted an 18.3 percent increase in its net profit to a record Rs 11,262 crore. It also announced that it will set up a new subsidiary to bring all its digital initiatives under a single entity with an equity infusion of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

