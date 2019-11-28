#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
RIL m-cap rose to Rs 10 lakh crore from Rs 9 lakh crore in only 25 sessions! Here's how

Updated : November 28, 2019 12:13 PM IST

The stock has risen 39 percent in the last 1 year and 40 percent just in 2019.
The company has taken only 25 sessions to rise to Rs 10 lakh crore in m-cap from Rs 9 lakh crore.
The sentiment was lifted significantly after Reliance Jio earlier this month said that it will increase tariffs in the next few weeks.
