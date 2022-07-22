RIL, Infosys, RBL Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on July 22

Shares of RBL Bank rose over 1 percent on Friday, with the Street cheering management comment that overall earnings are expected to be driven by lower provisioning. However, the stock shed its early gains and was down 5 percent on concerns the lender's growth could take time. Its stock closed 3.3 percent lower on the BSE.

UltraTech Cement Ltd | According to the company's quarterly earnings, it reported a net profit of Rs 1,584 crore, higher than the Street estimate of Rs 1,249 crore. Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 4.9 percent up.

JSW Energy Ltd | JSW Energy shares jumped as much as 5 percent on Friday due to the bumper earnings during the April-June quarter on the back of robust power demand. Its stock closed nearly 1.2 percent up on the BSE.

Hitachi Energy Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, the company's shares closed 6.1 percent down.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd | The software company's shares jumped as much as 9.8 percent in today's trading session, a day after the firm's board approved spending up to Rs 150 crore on share buyback. Its stock closed nearly 6.9 percent up on the BSE.

Infosys | The company's shares slipped more than 2 percent during today's session ahead of the quarterly earnings on Sunday. Its stock closed 1.7 percent down on the BSE.

Reliance Industries | The company's shares gained ahead of its quarterly earnings report later in the day. Its stock closed 0.6 percent up on the BSE.