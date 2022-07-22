    Home

    RIL, Infosys, RBL Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on July 22

    By CNBCTV18.com
    Indian shares ended Friday's session in the green as the market gained for the sixth consecutive day, closing at a nearly 3-month high. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 16719.45, 114.20 points up, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 56072.23, 390.28 points higher. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

    Shares of RBL Bank rose over 1 percent on Friday, with the Street cheering management comment that overall earnings are expected to be driven by lower provisioning. However, the stock shed its early gains and was down 5 percent on concerns the lender's growth could take time. Its stock closed 3.3 percent lower on the BSE.
    UltraTech Cement, UltraTech Cement stock, UltraTech Cement shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india UltraTech Cement Ltd | According to the company's quarterly earnings, it reported a net profit of Rs 1,584 crore, higher than the Street estimate of Rs 1,249 crore.  Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 4.9 percent up.
    JSW Energy, JSW Energy stock, JSW Energy shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india JSW Energy Ltd | JSW Energy shares jumped as much as 5 percent on Friday due to the bumper earnings during the April-June quarter on the back of robust power demand. Its stock closed nearly 1.2 percent up on the BSE.
    Hitachi Energy stock, Hitachi Energy shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india Hitachi Energy Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, the company's shares closed 6.1 percent down.
    Quick Heal stock, Quick Heal shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india Quick Heal Technologies Ltd | The software company's shares jumped as much as 9.8 percent in today's trading session, a day after the firm's board approved spending up to Rs 150 crore on share buyback. Its stock closed nearly 6.9 percent up on the BSE.
    infosys, infosys stock, infosys shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india Infosys | The company's shares slipped more than 2 percent during today's session ahead of the quarterly earnings on Sunday. Its stock closed 1.7 percent down on the BSE.
    Reliance Industries, RIL, RIL stock, RIL shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india Reliance Industries | The company's shares gained ahead of its quarterly earnings report later in the day. Its stock closed 0.6 percent up on the BSE.
    GSFC stock, GSFC shares, nifty500 gainer, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd | The company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 345.81 crore, according to its quarterly earnings results. Nifty500's top gainer, its shares closed 14.7 percent higher
