2 Min Read
The shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are trading volatile in Monday's trade, ahead of the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's 46th annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 28.
At 12:15 am, the stock was trading with minor gains at Rs 2,470.4 apiece on the NSE. The shares snapped a two-day losing streak and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 2,484 and Rs 2,463 apiece, respectively. The shares have gained in four out of the last 10 trading sessions.
In its annual general meeting of shareholders, scheduled later today, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate is expected to make a slew of announcements, which could range from updates on telco and retail business IPO timelines, 5G rollout to investment in clean energy, at the firm’s 46th AGM next week.
Geojit Financial Services' Chief Investment Strategist, V K Vijayakumar said, "The market will be keenly watching for any indications on value unlocking in Reliance Retail and Telecom businesses. Also, any announcements regarding the status of the mega green energy and battery projects also will be keenly watched."
Brokerage firm CLSA maintained a buy rating on RIL with a target price of Rs 3,060 per share. The scale-up targets are maintained, and investment can double if viable, according to the brokerage.
The brokerage firm noted that last year, Reliance saw three more acquisitions worth $50 million to add to the new energy capabilities.
Catch the latest Reliance AGM 2023 updates here
First Published: Aug 28, 2023 1:13 PM IST
Note To Readers
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty hovers near 19,350, Sensex up 250 points, RIL AGM begins
Aug 28, 2023 IST1 Min Read
Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE Updates | Chairman Mukesh Ambani begins his speech at the 46th AGM
Aug 28, 2023 IST1 Min Read
China Evergrande loses $2.4 billion in value as trade resumes after 17 months
Aug 28, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Up 175% in a year! This multibagger auto stock is Vijay Kedia's biggest bet, trading at 52-week high
Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read