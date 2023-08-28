The shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are trading volatile in Monday's trade, ahead of the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's 46th annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 28.

At 12:15 am, the stock was trading with minor gains at Rs 2,470.4 apiece on the NSE. The shares snapped a two-day losing streak and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 2,484 and Rs 2,463 apiece, respectively. The shares have gained in four out of the last 10 trading sessions.

Geojit Financial Services' Chief Investment Strategist, V K Vijayakumar said, "The market will be keenly watching for any indications on value unlocking in Reliance Retail and Telecom businesses. Also, any announcements regarding the status of the mega green energy and battery projects also will be keenly watched."

Brokerage firm CLSA maintained a buy rating on RIL with a target price of Rs 3,060 per share. The scale-up targets are maintained, and investment can double if viable, according to the brokerage.

The brokerage firm noted that last year, Reliance saw three more acquisitions worth $50 million to add to the new energy capabilities.

