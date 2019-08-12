Business
RIL AGM 2019: Jio, Reliance Retail may be listed in the next 5 years
Updated : August 12, 2019 01:10 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd plans to list its telecom and retail venture Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail in the next five years.
"Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail, if listed separately, would be among top ten companies in the country," Mukesh Ambani said at the AGM.
The newest entrant in India's telecom space has crossed 340 million subscribers.
