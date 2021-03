Billionaire Richard Branson is looking for a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to merge with his space company Virgin Orbit, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Virgin Orbit is aiming for a valuation of up to $3 billion.

Bankers, including Credit Suisse Group AG and LionTree LLC, have been hired to look for a SPAC to take Branson’s Virgin Orbit public, the person told WSJ on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. It is valued in the range of $2.5 billion to over $3 billion.

Talks are expected to begin in the coming weeks, and there are plans to reach a deal within the next few months, besides completing it by late summer, the source said.

Virgin Group, however, declined to comment, as did Credit Suisse.

The move could be seen as Branson’s latest effort in the wake of a recent boom in blank-check listings. His Virgin Group has played on both sides of the SPAC craze. In 2019, he listed Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., his space-tourism company, by merging it with a SPAC, which is essentially a pool of money with a stock-market listing.

Then, in February this year, a Virgin-backed blank-check company said it would merge with genetic-testing company 23andMe Inc. The deal valued the company at $3.5 billion, including debt.

Earlier this month, Rocket Lab, a smaller payload launcher from New Zealand, announced plans to merge with Vector Capital at a $4.1 billion valuation. In February, California-based Astra announced a SPAC deal with Holicity Inc that implied a value of $2.1 billion.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, which is developing a business to carry tourists to the edge of space, pioneered the SPAC boom for space companies with the 2019 deal, assisted by Credit Suisse and LionTree, raising $800 million.