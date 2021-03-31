  • SENSEX
Rewind FY21: 30 IPOs raise over Rs 31,000 crore, highest in 3 years

Updated : March 31, 2021 12:51 PM IST

According to data available with the stock exchanges, 30 firms raised Rs 31,277 crore through IPOs in 2021.
Gland Pharma raised the most money, around Rs 6,480 crore followed by Indian Railway Finance Corporation.
Published : March 31, 2021 12:51 PM IST

