Retail investors should keep it simple and invest via SIPs, says Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

One of India's top stock market investors Rakesh Jhunjhunwala believes that retail participants should keep it simple. Speaking at the World Hindu Economic Forum, he advised retail investors to take the SIP (systematic investment plan) route.

"The retail investor should invest in a simple way and not get into complexities...

SIP enables an investor to invest in all stages of the market."

He further emphasised the importance of asset allocation. "You should never eat your principal... Asset allocation is most important for wealth creation," he said.

The Big Bull as Jhunjunwala is often called, reiterated that he was a through and through equity market believer.

"It’s only equity, equity, equity for me. I don’t prefer investing in commodities or real estate," he explained.

ALSO READ: CNBC-TV18 Exclusive: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says not very happy with the state of stock market



Jhunjunwala also advocated fixed-income assets and the need to build a robust market for it. He said, "

Have to develop a robust fixed income market in India. PPF is the reason why the bond market is not developing."

Jhunjhunwala, who is a known supporter of the Narendra Modi government, sounded optimistic about near-term future. He expressed confidence in the governments $5 trillion economy target.

"Indians are amongst the most skilful people. The current government is very much focused on growth and it will do everything to reach the $5 trillion economy marks. The previous governments had a 'chalta hai' attitude. Ab Hindustan badal gaya hai," he said.

Jhunjhunwala also had a disagreement with Shubhash Thakarar, former chairman of London Chamber of Commerce, at the forum on unemployment. Jhunjhunwala believes that the unemployment talk might be overstated.

He said, "There is a problem of unemployment but not to the extent it’s made out to be. The only solution to the problem of unemployment is strong growth."