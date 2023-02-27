English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsRetail investors turn net sellers of Indian equities for two straight quarters

Retail investors turn net sellers of Indian equities for two straight quarters

Retail investors turn net sellers of Indian equities for two straight quarters
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Nimesh Shah  Feb 27, 2023 8:50:50 AM IST (Published)

Majority of the selling of retail investors in the December quarter came in the top 100 names by market capitalisation.

After being large buyers until the first half of 2022, retail investors have turned net sellers in Indian equities for two consecutive quarters, according to data from JPMorgan.

Recommended Articles

View All
Green Push: Here's how India can make its energy transition through trade policies

Green Push: Here's how India can make its energy transition through trade policies

Feb 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle

Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


Data reveals that retail investors sold Indian equities worth $1.9 billion in the December quarter after selling $1.7 billion in the September quarter. The current quarter sell figure includes net selling of $1.8 billion in the top 100 names by market capitalisation itself.
Among other notable buys in the list of individual investors during the December quarter include Maruti Suzuki, Bandhan Bank, Bharat Electronics and Adani Power, while L&T, BHEL, HCLTech, and the HDFC twins complete the list of stocks sold by them.
The selling from retail investors has also translated to net inflows into domestic mutual funds, which saw only 15 percent of the full year's equity inflows for the December quarter. The quantum of mutual fund purchases has declined over the last two quarters and has halved since the September quarter, according to the JPMorgan data.
While domestic investors have been sellers in stocks like L&T and HCLTech during the December quarter, they become part of the buying list of foreign investors. On the other hand, FIIs have been sellers in financial names like ICIC Bank, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank.
JPMorgan also said that there is little incentive for retail to return as the average daily market turnover for the December quarter is 27 percent lower than the September quarter, with the non-institutional portion declining 40 percent.
The note further says that while Nifty 50's valuations may have fallen from 20.4 times in 2022 to 18.1 times currently, they may have not hit a floor just yet.
"Trailing market returns are meagre even as fixed income rates are moving up – there is little reason for individual investors to come back to the market near term, we think. This can hurt mid-cap valuations," the note said.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

featured

Previous Article

Technical stock picks | Colgate, Petronet LNG, LTTS, Gail on the radar

Next Article

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 27

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X