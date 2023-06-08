The latest RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed MPC meeting will conclude today, with the panel expected to retain the repo rate at 6.5 percent — due to declining inflation, currently at an 18-month low. CNBC TV18 spoke to some analysts to get their take on the markets' likely response.

Domestic equity benchmark Nifty 50 continues to demonstrate its strong bullish momentum, while the Bank Nifty index is exhibiting some underperformance in anticipation of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy outcome today (June 8). The Nifty index has gained a little over 1,100 points or 6 percent, while the Bank Nifty is up 7.8 percent since the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the RBI in April, 2023.

Headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the six-member rate-setting monetary policy panel began deliberations on Tuesday (June 6) and the decision would be announced on Thursday.