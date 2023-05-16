homemarket NewsInvestor Madhuri Kela acquires stake in Repro India Stock gains for seventh straight day

Investor Madhuri Kela acquires stake in Repro India - Stock gains for seventh straight day

Investor Madhuri Kela acquires stake in Repro India - Stock gains for seventh straight day
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 11:15:27 AM IST (Published)

Based on the March quarter shareholding pattern, the Malabar India Fund held 4.56 percent stake in the company.

Shares of publishing company Repro India rallied more than 14 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 575 on Tuesday, extending its gains for the seventh day in a row. Today's gains come after investor and founder of MK Ventures, Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, picked 4.75 lakh shares of the company.

The stock had ended locked in an upper circuit of 20 percent on Monday.


According to exchange data, Malabar India Fund Ltd. sold 5.12 lakh shares or nearly 4.5 percent of the total equity of Repro India at a price of Rs 425 per share, aggregating the deal value at Rs 21.76 crore, in a bulk deal on Monday.

Based on the March quarter shareholding pattern, the Malabar India Fund held 4.56 percent stake in the company.

The shares sold were purchased by Madhuri Kela and Harri Investments.

Repro India reported sales growth of 28 percent year-on-year during the March quarter. It also returned to profitability, reporting a net profit of Rs 3.74 crore, from a net loss of Rs 4.68 crore during the same period last year.
From a negative Earnings per Share of 3.68 last year, Repro India delivered EPS of 2.94 during the March quarter.
Shares of Repro India are trading 9 percent higher at Rs 544.95. It made an intraday 52-week high of Rs 574.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Repro India

Recommended Articles

View All
Active vs passive mutual funds: Which is a better investment bet and for whom

Active vs passive mutual funds: Which is a better investment bet and for whom

May 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters

Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters

May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing

Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing

May 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women

Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women

May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read