Investor Madhuri Kela acquires stake in Repro India - Stock gains for seventh straight day

Based on the March quarter shareholding pattern, the Malabar India Fund held 4.56 percent stake in the company.

Shares of publishing company Repro India rallied more than 14 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 575 on Tuesday, extending its gains for the seventh day in a row. Today's gains come after investor and founder of MK Ventures, Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, picked 4.75 lakh shares of the company.

The stock had ended locked in an upper circuit of 20 percent on Monday.

According to exchange data, Malabar India Fund Ltd. sold 5.12 lakh shares or nearly 4.5 percent of the total equity of Repro India at a price of Rs 425 per share, aggregating the deal value at Rs 21.76 crore, in a bulk deal on Monday.

The shares sold were purchased by Madhuri Kela and Harri Investments.

Repro India reported sales growth of 28 percent year-on-year during the March quarter. It also returned to profitability, reporting a net profit of Rs 3.74 crore, from a net loss of Rs 4.68 crore during the same period last year.

From a negative Earnings per Share of 3.68 last year, Repro India delivered EPS of 2.94 during the March quarter.

Shares of Repro India are trading 9 percent higher at Rs 544.95. It made an intraday 52-week high of Rs 574.