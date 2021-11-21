RenewBuy plans to come up with IPO in 2 years: CEO

Insurtech company RenewBuy is planning to come up with its initial public offering (IPO) in about two years from now, banking on the healthy growth of business and a strong pedigree, its CEO and co-founder Balachander Sekhar said. The agent-led digital-driven insurtech company was founded in 2015 by Sekhar and Indraneel Chatterjee to bridge the demand-supply gap of insurance in the semi-urban and rural areas in India.

"There was an acceptance of this idea, that if we got our ability to scale and we were able to reach this scale, we will certainly list in the market. It is a healthy business. We are one of the most professionally managed companies in this sector. All of us have strong prior experience and a strong pedigree. "So, with all the reasons, I think it is a question of when. In our view, we are probably a year or two away from that (IPO)... I would say very soon," Balachander Sekhar, CEO and co-founder of RenewBuy, told .