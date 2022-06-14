As India vows to move away from grey to green energy, Dalal Street has a few stocks to offer those who want to play the renewables theme. Experts see an opportunity especially for businesses such as refineries, which are likely to benefit from the long-impending shift to renewable energy.

Here's how stocks of some of the companies involved in renewable energy have fared in the past few months:

Stock Return (%) Three months One year Reliance Industries 10.1 20.3 Adani Green Energy -1.6 47.7 Adani Enterprises 19.9 38.6 Larsen & Toubro -12.3 1.1 NTPC 12.7 26 Indian Oil Corporation -5.9 -1 Adani Power 117.8 79.5 Tata Power Company -5.2 74.6 GAIL -3.8 -10.2 JSW Energy -26.7 48.2 Borosil Renewables 2.8 127.3 Sterling & Wilson -3.4 32.6 Websol Energy System -18.6 48.6

Some even see a rerating opportunity for these stocks.

The transition from grey to green energy, along with favourable policies, is likely to provide a strong impetus to domestic manufacturers, according to HDFC Securities.

"The viability of storage and green hydrogen will play a key role in the success and mass-scale adoption of renewable energy in the system," the brokerage said in a research report dated June 10. "However, any failure or delay in lowering storage costs or finding another viable alternative could significantly derail the country’s renewable adoption programme," it added.

Grey energy (or gray energy) refers to energy produced from polluting sources as a contrast to green energy which produces energy from renewable, non-polluting sources. Green hydrogen — produced using renewable energy — has some of the best environmental credentials among cleaner-burning fuels.

Is there an investment opportunity in renewables on the Street now?

Among the optimists is AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital markets, who believes renewable energy is poised to create wealth in the long term.

India plans to manufacture five million tonnes of green hydrogen per annum by 2030 — half of that of the European Union, aiming to become a production and export hub for the fuel.

Even if one assumes that half of the target is met, the sector will see an investment of $15-20 billion per annum for the next eight years, which means renewable energy surely holds promise as an investment avenue, Manish Jeloka, Co-Head Products and Solutions at Sanctum Wealth, told CNBCTV18.com.

An early adoption of green hydrogen will take place across industries such as fertilisers, refining, ammonia, marine and steel, according to HDFC Securities.

"Green hydrogen will attain parity with grey hydrogen over the next 6-7 years... India will require an electrolyser capacity of ~21GW to meet ~4 MT of

targeted green hydrogen demand by FY30, which will be fuelled by ~80GW of RES capacity, with 4-5 hour battery energy storage systems (BESS). It entails a Capex of Rs 4.8 trillion between FY22 and FY30," the brokerage said.

But the green-faithfuls have a word of caution.

Investors will have to be more patient to make the most of the green energy theme, Prabhakar said.

One has to be "very selective" even when picking renewable energy-theme stocks for the long term, said Tanushree Banerjee, Co-Head of Research at Equitymaster.

"Many stocks following this theme do not have good balance sheets and are quite overvalued," she said.

Stocks to watch out for

Prabhakar is positive on Tata Power and Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy.

HDFC Bank recommends Borosil Renewables, NTPC and Tata Power for long-term investment play.

Stock Rating Target price Target price vs CMP (%) Borosil Renewables Add 704 14.1 NTPC Buy 174 16.9 Tata Power Reduce 231 5.2 JSW Energy Sell 160 -30.6

"There are only few investable companies in the listed universe when it comes to renewable energy, which gives them a significant scarcity premium... Given a significant top-down risk, it is best to follow a pick-and-shovel strategy to invest in the sector," Jeloka added.

A pick-and-shovel strategy involves focusing on the underlying technology needed to produce a good or service instead of the final outcome.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.