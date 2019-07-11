Market
Religare Enterprises hits 10% upper circuit after it announces stake sale in subsidiary
Updated : July 11, 2019 11:24 AM IST
The company announced its plan to divest its entire stake in Religare Finvest to TCG advisory for an undisclosed amount.
In the last one week, the stock has rallied 48.6 percent from Rs 28.90 apiece to Rs Rs 42.95 per share on the BSE.
