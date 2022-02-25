0

Religare Broking launches ‘Pre-Apply LIC IPO’ app; check details

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Investors can open a demat account through the app and register their interest in the upcoming LIC IPO. They will receive notifications when the offer goes live.

Religare Broking launches ‘Pre-Apply LIC IPO’ app; check details

Religare Broking, a full service broking house and securities firm, has launched the ‘Religare Pre-Apply LIC IPO App,’ which will serve as a one-stop solution for investors to open a demat account and share their intent for pre-applying to the LIC IPO. Users can register their interest in the IPO on the app by filling up their name, email, and mobile number. All users will receive instant mobile notification, SMS, and email communication as soon as the IPO opens for the public subscription.

Along with this, Religare is also offering exclusive welcome benefits for its app users, such as free brokerage for the first 30 days, 1 paisa brokerage across all segments, discount vouchers worth Rs 10,000 from retail partner websites and free AMC along with full-service broking benefits like research ideas and reports. Users can also opt for the ‘Elite’ plan for premium brokerage services.

Nitin Aggarwal, CEO, Religare Broking, said, “By launching an exclusive app for IPO applications, Religare Broking is making it easy for first-time traders and investors to participate in capital markets. This is going to act as a one-point investment app for those who want to invest in the LIC shares, but do not know where to begin.

Users of the Religare Pre-Apply LIC IPO App can open a broking demat account in just 10 minutes. They will receive all IPO-related information and can apply for IPOs on the app.

They can also pre-apply for IPOs such as the LIC IPO and the app will share details such as the launch date, price and lot size of the issue. The app can be downloaded from the Google Playstore and registered users of the app can access their account from the mobile app, website, or browser.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
