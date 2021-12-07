Relief rally or bear trap?: Experts share outlook as Sensex surges 885 points

Benchmark indices rebounded sharply Tuesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) credit policy, but doubts linger if the ongoing correction may have fully run its course. Brokers said a combination of bargain buying, short covering of positions and newsflow that the Omicron variant of COVID may not be as deadly as feared, helped the market recover.

The Sensex closed at 57,633 , up over 885 points and the Nifty gained 265 to close at 17,176.

Reasons behind market correction

Sensex and Nifty have corrected nearly 5 percent in the past month, weighed down by both global and local headwinds.

“Global concerns are about a rise in interest rates and some data points pointing to stagflation. And if you look at (Indian companies’) earnings, higher commodity prices are hurting margins, so you may not see not many earnings upgrades, at least for companies sensitive to the swings in commodity prices,” Trideep Bhattacharya of Edelweiss Mutual Fund said.

Lethal or not, the Omicron variant is definitely weighing on sentiment, for the time being, he said. “But these are transient issues, and will probably go away in a couple of months’ time, the market will start focusing on the medium-term earning drivers,” he said.

Should prices correct further, investors should have some cash ready as there will be enough buying opportunities, Prakash Diwan, a market expert said. “I think the market is giving clear signals that there will be opportunities to buy in the right segments, in the right sectors. And that will continue to happen given the liquidity that’s still around, whether it’s domestic or international.”

Bear trap?

Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities has warned of further sell-off, adding that markets do not have a real reason to do a U-turn and start rising.

“We are entering into a kind of a lean period as far as newsflow is concerned,” he said. It’s only in the earnings season in the second-third week of January and Budget in the first week of budget, that we may have some triggers for a turn on the market.”

What can investors do during this period? Increase exposure to defensive stocks, he said. “I think it’s best to place yourself on a slightly defensive basis and not expect any major rallies. And if you are overextended or leveraged, then every rally could be an opportunity to lighten up your positions,” Mehta said.

Nifty, Bank Nifty in no man’s land

After a 430 point drop on Monday and breaching some key technical levels, Nifty regained 17,200-level Tuesday. However, JC Parets of All Charts said Nifty, along with Bank Nifty and Nifty 500 are in “ no man’s land

“The Nifty 50, Nifty, Bank Nifty and the Nifty 500 are all in a very precarious situation because they haven't necessarily hit our upside targets yet. But they are well above support. So, they are kind of in a no man’s land,” Parets said.

His target for Nifty is 20,000 and support is 13,000. If the market falls towards 13,000, he would buy it. And if it goes up to 20,000 he would sell, Parets told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Rate hikes ahoy?

The Reserve Bank of India will announce the decision of the monetary policy committee Wednesday. With the latest permutation of coronavirus—Omicron—occupying the centre of the world stage, economists are divided whether RBI will hike or pause the reverse repo rate

Seven out of ten economists that CNBC-TV18 polled said the central bank will wait and watch. The remaining 30 percent believe the apex bank will hike the reverse repo rate . The question is, how will it impact markets?

Dan Fineman, Co-Head of Equity Strategy-Asia Pacific, Credit Suisse believes rate hikes can be positive, but there is a caveat.

“We found in our research that rate hikes can be positive for the markets, up until a certain level. Usually, the danger point comes when long-term bond yields rise above 2 percent or when inflation gets above 3 percent. But up until that point, higher rates tend to be associated with strong returns in equities,” he said.