Stocks to watch: Reliance, Wipro, Kajaria, Deepak Fertilisers and more

Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the red on last trading day of the week amid negative global cues. SGX Nifty futures were last trading 63.5 points or 0.3 percent lower at 18,396. Shares of Reliance, Wipro, Kajaria, Deepak Fertilisers among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on December 16 -

| Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), a subsidiary of the company, launched its indigenous made-for-India consumer packaged goods brand, Independence, in Gujarat.

Wipro Ltd | The IT major announced a five year, multi million dollar deal with financial software applications provider Finastra to drive digital transformation for corporate banks in the Middle East. Additionally, the company announced that it has been selected by Mazda Motor Logistics Europe to deliver next generation managed services for its entire application landscape.

SJVN Ltd | SJVN Green Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company achieved financial closure of its 1,000 MW solar power project under execution at Bikaner, Rajasthan. EPC contract of this project has been awarded to Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd and the total cost of the project is Rs 5,723. 6 crore.

KPI Green Energy Ltd | The company has signed new long term power purchase agreement (PPA) for sale of 7.50 MWp solar power with Tata Motors Passengers Vehicles Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd, under Independent Power Producer (IPP) segment of the company.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd | The company announced that a joint venture agreement was executed between Kajaria International DMCC, UAE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and Al Rathath Marble Factory LLC, UAE to run the business of Glazed Vitrified Tiles, Sanitaryware/Bathware products, marbles, granites, natural stones and allied products in UAE through a company namely Kajaria RMF Trading LLC by way of acquiring its shares in the equal ratio, i.e. 50:50, on joint venture basis.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd | The board of directors of Smartchem Technologies Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, approved a corporate restructuring plan with the objective of unlocking growth potential of each of the businesses. The company has announced demerger of its mining chemicals and fertiliser businesses and, amalgamation of Mahadhan Farm Technologies Private Ltd with STL.

Life Insurance Corporation of India | The company said it has increased its shareholding in HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd from 1,49,84,224 to 1,93,11,744 equity shares increasing its shareholding from 7.024 percent to 9.053 percent.

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd | The auto component manufacturer will acquire a majority stake in electric motor design and manufacturing company EMF Innovations Private Ltd through its wholly owned subsidiary, SPR Engenious Ltd for a total consideration of up to Rs 78 crore.

Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Ltd | The government owned railway company announced that its offer for sale was oversubscribed by 3.1 times on day one The issue will open for retail investors today, i.e. December 16.