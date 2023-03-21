Reliance is top Nifty 50 contributor day after hitting 19-month low

Reliance Industries shares were the top Nifty 50 contributor on March 21, after more than a week of falling and hitting a 19-month low yesterday.

Reliance Industries shares were the top Nifty 50 contributor on March 21, after more than a week of falling and hitting a 19-month low yesterday. This was RIL’s biggest losing streak in nine years.

Tuesday’s gain comes after the government marginally increased export duty on diesel to Rs one per litre from Rs 0.50 while keeping both petrol and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) exempt from the export levy. The new rate is set to be effective from Tuesday, March 21.

It must also be noted that the gains in Reliance shares are on a day when the market is witnessing a relatively positive sentiment, tracking a rebound in global equities on temporary relief from the rescue of financial heavyweight Credit Suisse, although contagion fears in banking cast a shadow.

Earlier on March 21, brokerage firm Jefferies said it the recent correction has brought the stock's valuations to a six percent discount to its long-term average price-earnings ratio (P/E).

Jefferies reiterated its buy recommendation on Reliance Industries with a price target of Rs 3,100.

The brokerage sees limited downside to RIL’s earnings and also little value being ascribed to the company's new businesses (e-commerce, green energy, FMCG, financial services and new petrochemical investments) at its current market price.