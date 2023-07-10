JP Morgan stays 'overweight' on RIL, expects 12% upside; values Reliance Retail at $112 bn

By Meghna Sen

Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd, has been valued at an enterprise value (ev) of $112 billion and implied equity value would be $102 billion, JP Morgan said in its report.

Global research and broking firm JP Morgan maintained its 'Overweight' stance on the stock of Reliance Industries (RIL), with a target price of Rs 2,960 per share, suggesting an upside of 12 percent from the current market levels. RIL shares opened at Rs 2,706.25, up 2.76 percent on the NSE in Monday's trade. The stock has gained 9 percent in the last one month, while it has risen nearly 12 percent in the last one year.

Global brokerage Bernstein has pegged the enterprise valuation RIL's stake in Reliance Retail at $111 billion.

