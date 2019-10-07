Reliance Securities' Naveen Kulkarni: Largecaps preferred over midcaps in the current market
Updated : October 07, 2019 09:42 AM IST
Naveen Kulkarni of Reliance Securities said that the economic revival is a time taking process as the current slowdown has been led by various structural factors.
He said that large caps typically are more mature companies and have better cash flow profile than midcaps and will be preferred in the current environment.
Kulkarni added that the NBFC challenge will take time to sort out as the sector growth was quite phenomenal on cheap credit.
