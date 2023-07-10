Top stock picks to watch out for | Reliance, Tata Motors, and Apollo Tyres show positive momentum

By Mangalam Maloo

Shivangi Sarda from Motilal Oswal Financial Services, recently shared her insights on the current market trends and highlighted some stocks that are worth considering.

Sarda expressed her positive outlook on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), stating that the company has actively participated in the ongoing market rally and continues to exhibit promising prospects. She emphasized the remarkable contribution RIL has made to the market index, making it a stock to watch. Sarda suggested that investors might witness a quick surge towards the Rs 2,800 mark in the near future. The stock has already gained over 10 percent in the past month, indicating its strong upward momentum. Tata Motors caught Sarda's attention as a stock that has been consistently performing well over the past four months. She highlighted a significant 15 percent long built-up in the series thus far, indicating growing investor interest. Sarda observed that the entire auto space is experiencing a positive acceleration, and Tata Motors, in particular, is witnessing follow-up buying at various levels. Additionally, the increasing put-call ratio indicates a strong support base from put writers, potentially driving the stock upwards to around Rs 650 with a suggested stop loss near Rs 620. The stock has surged more than 11 percent in the past month, underscoring its positive trajectory. Turning her focus to the auto ancillary sector, Sarda expressed her fondness for Apollo Tyres , which she considers a standout performer in the current market. She highlighted the stock's consistent upward movement within an upward sloping channel. Apollo Tyres has effectively established a solid base at Rs 395 levels and is comfortably holding above previous resistance zones. Sarda believes this strong base will propel the stock to Rs 445 levels, offering a potential upside opportunity. She recommended setting a stop loss near Rs 418 to mitigate risk. Notably, Apollo Tyres has witnessed a gain of over 5 percent in the past month, further bolstering its positive stance.