Top stock picks to watch out for | Reliance, Tata Motors, and Apollo Tyres show positive momentum

By Mangalam Maloo

Shivangi Sarda from Motilal Oswal Financial Services, recently shared her insights on the current market trends and highlighted some stocks that are worth considering.

Sarda expressed her positive outlook on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), stating that the company has actively participated in the ongoing market rally and continues to exhibit promising prospects. She emphasized the remarkable contribution RIL has made to the market index, making it a stock to watch. Sarda suggested that investors might witness a quick surge towards the Rs 2,800 mark in the near future. The stock has already gained over 10 percent in the past month, indicating its strong upward momentum.

