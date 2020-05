Reliance Industries’ shares rights issue, its first in three decades, opens today, May 20, and closes on June 3. The company said that it will raise up to Rs 53,036.13 crore, of which Rs 39,755.08 crore would be used for paring debt.

India's biggest rights issue has been priced at Rs 1,257 per share with a share ratio of 1:15, implying one rights equity share for every 15 fully paid-up equity shares held by the eligible equity shareholders of the company on the record date (May 14).

However, if the shareholding of any Eligible Equity Shareholder is less than 15 equity shares or is not in the multiple of 15 equity shares, the fractional entitlement of such Eligible Equity Shareholder shall be ignored for the computation of the rights entitlement, RIL said in a statement.

RIL has reportedly appointed nine investment banks to manage its rights issue including Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial, Axis Capital and ICICI Securities.

Payment breakup

Reliance Industries shareholders will have to pay only 25 percent for subscribing to the company's rights issue at the time of subscription, and the balance will have to be paid in two installments in May and November next year, the company said. At Rs 1,257 per share, subscribers will have to pay Rs 314.25 now, which is 25 percent of the total amount. balance payment has to be made in two tranches in May and November next year. Reliance will call another 25 percent in May 2021 and a balance of 50 percent or Rs 628.5 in November 2021.

There are 2 online methods to apply for these rights. These are discussed below:

1) Through an online trading account

Investors can log in to their online trading account (through bank/brokerage) and select the IPO/rights option in their account to invest in this issue provided they already hold at least 15 shares of the stock. In the case of online banking, this method can only work in case the investor has enabled this feature.

To apply, the investor will have to fill in basic details like folio number, the quantity of rights shares etc and place the order. In this method, no amount will be debited from the bank. However for every share applied, you have to block 314.25 per share in the bank. On allotment, the amount will be debited in ur bank depending on the number of shares you are allotted

2) Through RTA website

One can also apply on this website https://rights.kfintech.com. Investors can click on 'apply for rights issue through RWP' tab, fill in basic details (like PAN, Folio, etc.) online and make payment through net banking or UPI for the number of rights shares ordered. In this method, the money will be debited from your bank immediately for every share applied. Balance Refund amount if any, will be refunded back to your bank later by the company in case you are allotted lesser than shares applied for. One must note that this method is only available for domestic investors.