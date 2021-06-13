Reliance Power to issue of shares, warrants worth Rs 1,325 crore to Reliance Infrastructure Updated : June 13, 2021 19:17:18 IST On June 6, Reliance Infrastructure's board had approved raising up to Rs 550.56 crore through issuance of shares on a preferential basis. Reliance Power's consolidated debt will reduce by Rs 3,200 crore in 2021-22. Published : June 13, 2021 07:17 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply