Reliance, ONGC and Indian Oil shares fall as Street treads cautiously on windfall tax revision

Shares of oil and gas companies declined on Wednesday as the Street remained cautious after windfall taxes were revised last evening. The government has cut the windfall tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) but raised the duty on domestically produced crude oil.

The windfall tax — a higher tax rate on sudden big profits which is levied on a particular company or industry — on crude oil has been revised from Rs 17,000 per tonne to Rs 17,750 per tonne. The export duty on diesel has been cut from Rs 11 per litre to Rs 5 per litre, and that on jet fuel has been entirely scrapped. Export of petrol will continue to attract nil tax.

Following the revision, the sector gauge BSE Oil and Gas slipped close to a percent today, with all stocks under it in the red.

Shares of oil and gas producers and explorers, including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Vedanta, and Indian Oil Corporation, traded in the red territory in early deals after the increased levy on domestically produced crude oil, which is in line with a marginal increase in international crude prices.

Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) too declined in the range of 0.8 to 1.7 percent.

Here’s how stocks of O&G companies fared following the windfall tax revision

Stock Change Oil India Limited -0.58% ONGC -1.50% Vedanta -1.72% Adani Total Gas Ltd -1.55% GAIL 2-01% Reliance -0.49% BPCL -1.07% Indraprastha Gas -1.12% Indian Oil Corporation -0.42% Gujarat Gas -1.51% Hindustan Petroleum -0.65%

This downward trend in the sector comes on a day when oil prices globally have fallen a percent in early trade before paring some losses, ahead of a meeting OPEC+ producers on fears of a slowdown in global growth hitting fuel demand and a firmer dollar.

Brent crude futures were last down 38 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $100.16 a barrel this morning. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 35 cents, or 0.4 percent to $94.07 a barrel.