Jio Financial Services demerger: JFSL weightage in Nifty, Sensex; when will the stock get listed and more

Jio Financial Services now commands 1.12 percent and 1 percent weight in the Sensex and Nifty, respectively. The weight of JFSL will keep moving as other constituents free float market-cap will keep changing on a daily basis.

With the temporary inclusion of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd 's demerged entity Jio Financial Services Ltd in Nifty 50, other indices, JFSL now commands 1.12 percent and 1 percent weight in the BSE benchmark Sensex and Nifty, respectively.

"These weights are in-line to our expectations," highlighted Abhilash Pagaria, Head at Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, in a morning note.

Meanwhile, RIL's weight declined to 11.70 percent in Sensex from 12.77 percent earlier. In the case of Nifty, the weight of Reliance stood at 10.03 percent from 10.92 per cent earlier.

On Thursday, the stock exchanges conducted a special pre-open session in shares of Reliance between 9 am and 10 am to derive the price of Jio Financial

The derived price of Jio Financial came to be Rs 261.85 per share, much higher than analysts' estimates of up to Rs 200.

JFSL price was calculated based on the difference between Wednesday’s close price of Reliance and the price discovered in the special pre-open session.

"JFSL price will remain constant at Rs 261.8 per share until the stock gets listed," Nuvama said, adding that the weight of Jio Financial will keep moving as other constituents free float market-cap will keep changing on a daily basis.

Passive investor action

According to a calculation done by Nuvama Institutional Equities, domestic passive funds could sell around 150 million shares of Jio Financial, three days after its listing.

"At Rs 261.8 per share, Nifty 50 index passive trackers could sell around 90 million shares which is equivalent to $290 million. Alongside Sensex index trackers could sell 55 million shares worth $175 million. This is assuming weightages of less than 1 percent in Nifty 50 and around 1 percent in Sensex, at the current free float," Pagaria said.

Tentative date of listing

Since Jio Financial is being carved out from one of the biggest giants, Nuvama expects the listing process to be fast-tracked. "It is quite likely JFSL may be listed in a month’s time (or even lesser)," Pagaria said.

In recent instances, Piramal Pharma listed after almost 45 days of demerging from Piramal Enterprises. NMDC Steel, on the other hand, listed 4 months after spin off.

After the stock gets listed, exchanges will allow prices to stabilise in both stocks — Reliance and JFSL — for three days. On the third day from listing, Jio Financial will be removed from all the indices.

Apart from Nifty 50, Jio Financial will be included in 18 other indices, including Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Nifty 500, according to NSE.

Nifty50 Equal Weight, Nifty100 Equal Weight, Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25, Nifty Commodities, Nifty Energy, Nifty India Manufacturing, Nifty Infrastructure, Nifty LargeMidcap 250, Nifty Low Volatility 50, Nifty Mobility, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Total Market, Nifty100 ESG, Nifty100 Liquid 15, Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 are the other indices where Jio Financial will be included.

In trade on Friday, shares of Reliance Industries were trading 2.47 percent lower at Rs 2,555.10 on the NSE.