Reliance Jio eyes 500 million users: Does it mean more pain for Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea shareholders?
Updated : August 12, 2019 05:54 PM IST
The Dalal Street on Tuesday will be closely watching how investors react to telecom stocks, particularly Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
Indian markets will open after a long weekend on Tuesday on account of the Muslim festival of Eid Al Adha on Monday.
Reliance Jioâ€™s subscriber base now stands over 340 million.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more