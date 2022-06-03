Reliance Industries stock close to record high as Street cheers entry into EV charging business

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) gained over 3 percent on Friday after Castrol India Limited partnered with Reliance Jio-bp to sell lubricants in India amid buzz about the company's intentions to enter the Electric Vehicle charging business.

At 1:20 pm, RIL shares were trading at Rs 2,805.85, up 81.35 points or 2.99 percent higher on the BSE.

The stock is just 1.86 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 2,855. RIL shares have been gaining for the last two days and have risen 6.48 percent in the period.

Reliance Industries is trading higher than its 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages. RIL shares have outperformed the benchmark Sensex by over 19 percent.

Market expert Deven Choksey of KRChoksey said that Reliance is getting back into the portfolios. "In earlier days, when some of the global traders were taking exits, a sell-out did take place at that time but I think at this point in time, the stability is returning back into the market. So I think buying is back into the portfolio and Reliance cannot be neglected, given the size of profit that they are expected to be reporting in this particular quarter."

MG Motor India and lubricant brand Castrol India are set to collaborate with Jio-bp to explore mobility solutions for electric cars, the automaker said in a statement on Thursday. Under the partnership, Jio-bp, MG Motor and Castrol will explore setting up four-wheeler EV charging infrastructure and expand Castrol's existing auto service network to cater to EV customers, it noted.

"The strategic partnership is aimed at creating EV-friendly roads for inter-city and intra-city travel by setting up a robust EV charging and service infrastructure in the country," the statement said.

RIL's retail arm, Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL), will also acquire a 40 percent stake in Italy-based Plastic Legno 's toy manufacturing business in India to strengthen its toy production in the country.

RBL, which already has British toy retailer Hamleys and homegrown brand Rowan under its belt, in a statement said it has entered into a joint venture with Plastic Legno SPA through the acquisition of a 40 per cent stake in its India business for an undisclosed sum.