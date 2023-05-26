RIL stock, both fundamentally and technically, looks on a firm footing. Analysts have initiated a 'Buy' action on the counter, with a buying range between Rs 2,465-2,486 and a target price of Rs 2,710. This represents an upside of 9 percent and the time frame given is 3 months. Stop loss can be kept at Rs 2,355.

Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) closed higher for the second straight day, and recorded their sharpest intra-day gains of nearly 3 percent in a little over two months. The company's market valuation zoomed by Rs 45,887.8 crore to Rs 16,95,833.65 crore, helping equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty end the day with sharp gains.

The stock of RIL hit an intra-day high of Rs 2,510 and settled at Rs 2,506.55 apiece on the BSE today. RIL shares were up 5.43 percent in the last one month, as compared to 3.05 percent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Meanwhile, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the counter has declined 2.66 percent as against benchmark Sensex's 2.18 percent climb.

The upward trend came after global investment management firm Bernstein estimated that Reliance Retail and Jio would claim the lion's share of India's $150-plus billion e-commerce marketplace in the long term.

The stock, both fundamentally and technically, looks on a firm footing. Domestic brokerage ICICI Direct has initiated a 'Buy' action on RIL with a buying range between Rs 2,465-2,486 and a target price of Rs 2,710. This represents an upside of 9 percent and the time frame given is 3 months. Stop loss can be kept at Rs 2,355.

Technical outlook

The share price of Reliance is seen resolving above last three month’s base formation (Rs 2463-2180) signalling resumption of up move and offers a fresh entry opportunity, according to analysts at ICICI Direct.

The stock witnessed a steady rebound in the last two months from the key support area of Rs 2,180 as it is the previous major low of March 2022 and the entire up move is well channelled signalling sustained demand at elevated levels.

In the smaller time frame, the stock in the last 11 sessions has witnessed a shallow retracement of just 50 percent of its preceding 14 sessions up move and is currently witnessing buying demand after base above the 52 week’s exponential moving average (EMA) highlighting strength and positive price structure.

The brokerage expects the stock to maintain positive bias and head towards Rs 2710 levels in coming months as it is the 80 percent retracement of the entire decline of April 2022-March 2023 (Rs 2856-2180).

Why is Sensex rising

Meanwhile, domestic equity benchmarks rose sharply today, with heavyweight Reliance Industries leading from the front. Sensex rallied 629.07 points or 1.02 percent to settle at 62,501.69. The Nifty jumped 178.20 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 18,499.35. In terms of traded volume, 2.61 lakh shares of the firm changed hands at the BSE and over 5.80 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

The market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE surged by Rs 2.24 lakh crore to Rs 282.57 lakh crore.

From the Sensex pack, RIL, Sun Pharma, HUL, HCL Tech and Wipro were the top gainers. On the other hand, only Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corp, and NTPC closed in the red.

Sectorally, Nifty IT gained 1.48 percent and Nifty FMCG 1.47 percent. Banks, financials, auto, media, metal, pharma, realty, and consumer durables sectors also closed higher. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap100 advanced 0.81 percent and Nifty Smallcap 100 rallied 0.53 percent.

"Indian equities moved higher supported by positive handover from the US markets and strong upmove in Index heavyweights. Nifty opened higher and strengthen throughout the session to close with hefty gains of 185 points (+1 percent) at 18506. India VIX declined by 4 percent at 11.9 levels. Also Consistent FIIs buying supporting the overall positivity. All sectors ended in green with IT, FMCG, PSU Bank and Metals being top gainers up 1 percent each," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal.

"After consolidating for the last few days, Nifty has managed to surpass the resistance of 18450 zones. We expect this momentum to continue and Nifty to touch its previous lifetime high in the coming weeks. The index is now just 380 points or 2 percent away from its lifetime high. With result season nearing its end, the focus will now shift to macro data, US debt negotiations and upcoming central bank policy meetings," the analyst added.