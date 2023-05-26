RIL stock, both fundamentally and technically, looks on a firm footing. Analysts have initiated a 'Buy' action on the counter, with a buying range between Rs 2,465-2,486 and a target price of Rs 2,710. This represents an upside of 9 percent and the time frame given is 3 months. Stop loss can be kept at Rs 2,355.

Shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) closed higher for the second straight day, and recorded their sharpest intra-day gains of nearly 3 percent in a little over two months. The company's market valuation zoomed by Rs 45,887.8 crore to Rs 16,95,833.65 crore, helping equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty end the day with sharp gains.

Live Tv

Loading...

The stock of RIL hit an intra-day high of Rs 2,510 and settled at Rs 2,506.55 apiece on the BSE today. RIL shares were up 5.43 percent in the last one month, as compared to 3.05 percent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Meanwhile, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the counter has declined 2.66 percent as against benchmark Sensex's 2.18 percent climb.