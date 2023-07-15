RIL will likely report a double-digit drop in consolidated net profit for the first quarter, both on a year-on-year and a sequential basis, primarily due to subdued performance of the O2C segment.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will declare its June quarter earnings on Friday, July 21, the conglomerate said in a stock exchange filing.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2023," RIL said in a BSE filing.

The presentation to analysts and media on financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 shall be made on the same day after the meeting, added RIL in its filing.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is expected to report a double-digit drop in consolidated net profit for the first quarter, both on a year-on-year (YoY) and a sequential basis, primarily due to subdued performance of the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment.

Kotak Institutional Equities sees RIL's consolidated net profit at Rs 15,417.70 crore, down 14 percent YoY, compared to Rs 17,955 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Consolidated sales for the oil-to-telecom major is expected to fall 4 percent to Rs 2,09,771 crore as against Rs 2,19,304 crore YoY.

What to expect from RJio and retail

For RJio, Kotak expects Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to increase 15 percent YoY and 3 percent QoQ, driven by 90 lakh overall net addition and a marginal increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) to Rs 181 from Rs 179 in the March quarter. For retail, Kotak expects Ebitda to rise 16 percent YoY and 3 percent QoQ on increased store footprint.

In the case of oil to chemicals (O2C), Ebitda is expected to decline 8 percent on a sequential basis on auto fuel over-recoveries, according to Kotak.

"We expect consolidated Ebitda to decline 2 percent QoQ, as benefits of fuel over-recoveries in O2C, and QoQ improvements in Jio and Retail would likely offset sequentially weaker refining margin," the brokerage said in its report.

Meanwhile, BofA Securities has estimated a 10 percent drop YoY in the bottomline to Rs 16,160 crore, and a 16 percent fall from the March quarter.

According to BofA, the consolidated revenue may decline 7 percent YoY and 4 percent sequentially to Rs 2.08 lakh crore.

On O2C, the brokerage said, "We estimate O2C EBIT to be down 6% QoQ mainly on the back of weaker GRMs in the refinery business, offsetting benefits from cheaper Russian crude oil."

On a sequential basis, petchem EBIT is largely expected to be flat, given limited pricing power. BofA expects oil and gas business operating profit to be largely stable with 1.6 percent sequential increase in revenue.

Reliance shares ended 0.15 percent lower at Rs 2,738.90 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trade. However, on a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged over 6 percent, while it has rallied 14 percent in the last one year.

The RIL stock has historically outperformed going into the AGM on most instances, BofA noted while suggesting a target price of Rs 2775 on the counter. Kotak, on the other hand, finds Rs 2,800 as fair value to Reliance shares.