  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Reliance Industries' rights issue to open on May 20: Key things to know

Updated : May 18, 2020 01:30 PM IST

The company said that it will raise up to Rs 53,036.13 crore, of which Rs 39,755.08 crore would be used for paring debt.
The company is offering one share at Rs 1,257 to existing shareholders for every 15 held in the company.
Reliance Industries shareholders will have to pay only 25 percent for subscribing to the company's rights issue
Reliance Industries' rights issue to open on May 20: Key things to know

You May Also Like

COVID-19 Impact: Swiggy sacks 1,100 employees, to pare cloud kitchens business

COVID-19 Impact: Swiggy sacks 1,100 employees, to pare cloud kitchens business

Oil prices climb more than $1 ahead of WTI June contract expiry

Oil prices climb more than $1 ahead of WTI June contract expiry

General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,600 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.34% stake

General Atlantic to invest Rs 6,600 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.34% stake

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement