Market Reliance Industries' rights issue to open on May 20: Key things to know Updated : May 18, 2020 01:30 PM IST The company said that it will raise up to Rs 53,036.13 crore, of which Rs 39,755.08 crore would be used for paring debt. The company is offering one share at Rs 1,257 to existing shareholders for every 15 held in the company. Reliance Industries shareholders will have to pay only 25 percent for subscribing to the company's rights issue Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365