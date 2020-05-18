Reliance Industries' rights issue to open on May 20: Key things to know

Reliance Industries’ shares rights issue, its first in three decades, will open on May 20 and close on June 3. In a letter to shareholders, the company said that it will raise up to Rs 53,036.13 crore, of which Rs 39,755.08 crore would be used for paring debt. The company is offering one share at Rs 1,257 to existing shareholders for every 15 held in the company.

The rights issue is a part of the company’s strategy of deleveraging its balance sheet to become a zero net debt. Besides the rights issue, the company has also announced four deals in the last month. The deals with General Atlantic, Vesta Equity Partners, Silver Lake, and Facebook, along with the closure of its Rs 7,000 crore stake sale to BP in the oil marketing joint venture will lead to a total cash infusion of over Rs 74,000 crore.

The net debt of RIL was Rs 1.61 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020, and it plans to become net debt-free by March 2021.

Here are the key things to know about the issue:

1) This was approved by the Rights Issue Committee of the board of directors at a meeting held on May 14. The letter of offer will be filed with BSE, NSE, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

2) The company is offering one share at Rs 1,257 to existing shareholders for every 15 held in the company.

3) The company is set to issue 42,26,26,894 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each.

4) In its earnings statement for the quarter ended March 2020, RIL had said that this would be India’s biggest rights issue.

5) The abridged letter of offer, application form of a rights issue and rights entitlement letter will be sent to the eligible equity shareholders of the company.

6) Reliance Industries shareholders will have to pay only 25 percent for subscribing to the company's rights issue, and the balance will have to be paid in two installments in May and November next year, the company said.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.